CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates ECMO facility for critically ill patients at Cuttack hospital

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicated the much awaited Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) facility for critically ill patients at SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Friday.

“With nine ECMO machines, the facility is among the largest in Eastern India. This will be helpful to treat critical patients affected by Covid. We will not have to airlift and send them to metro cities,” said the CM.

Highly qualified medical professionals have been deployed in the facility for treating critical patients. As the treatment is very costly in private hospitals, the ECMO treatment at SCB MCH will be free of cost and it will be a big relief for many families who are unable to afford it, he maintained.

The Chief Minister said the second wave of the pandemic has been devastating across the country. The Delta variant has created havoc in many countries as well. Odisha has been able to overcome the crisis with proper planning and management, he said.

With experts hinting at an impact on children during the third wave, the CM said preparations for additional health infrastructure and manpower engagement are on for paediatric care in all Covid hospitals.

“Even though lockdown restrictions have been relaxed, we have to be careful and ensure the Covid protocols are followed,” said the Chief Minister while appealing to people to be alert and follow the Covid safety norms.

Two separate ECMO units with the first unit having six machines and the second one with three machines have been set up at the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) Department of SCB MCH.

“While the first unit will cater to the needs of patients suffering from post-Covid and other serious complications needing the supportive care of the ECMO, the second unit will be used for critical Covid patients,” said Head of the CTVS Department Prof Manoj Patnaik.

Doctors and health staff required for operating the ECMO machines have undergone the necessary training programme at Kolkata in two phases, he informed.