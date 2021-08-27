Move or face eviction, HC tells Balasore shopkeepers

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has set September-end as deadline for shopkeepers in possession of shops below a dilapidated flyover bridge in dire need of repair in Balasore town to move to the alternative site earmarked for their rehabilitation or face eviction.The court also made it clear that the shopkeepers will not come back to the old sites once the repairs are carried out.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray said, “To the court, it appears that the shopkeepers are not being reasonable in rejecting all the three alternative sites that have been offered to them by the Collector, Balasore. The shopkeepers cannot insist that they will not move to any of those alternative sites”.

“There is an urgent need to immediately begin the repairing of the nearly 40-year-old flyover bridge in order to ensure safe and hazard-free transportation for the users of the flyover bridge. In other words, it can brook no further delay”, the bench said in its August 23 order, a copy of which was available on Thursday.

The court authorised the Collector to evict the shopkeepers by taking the help of police if they do not move to the earmarked site.The court issued the directions on a PIL seeking intervention for immediate repair of the flyover which has become dilapidated, endangering human life and property.