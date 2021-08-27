STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No rainfall cheer for farmers in Odisha

The IMD on Thursday said a low pressure area over north-west and adjoining west-central BoB, off south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts is likely to form around August 29.

Published: 27th August 2021 09:53 AM

Parched farmland in rain-starved Nabarangpur district

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: There is no relief in sight for farmers as two low pressure areas likely to form over the Bay of Bengal (BoB) in a gap of seven days might not trigger significant rainfall in Odisha. The IMD on Thursday said a low pressure area over north-west and adjoining west-central BoB, off south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts is likely to form around August 29.

Similarly, the National Centre for Environmental Prediction's (NCEP) Global Forecast System and the National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting unified model have indicated formation of another low pressure area over west-central and adjoining north-west BoB, off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast around September 5.

However, these low pressure areas once formed could be short-lived and weak, said the IMD.Weather experts pointed out that feeble low pressure systems over the BoB have contributed less rains this monsoon season. Though four low pressure systems were formed over BoB between June and August so far, only one had triggered rainfall activity in Odisha.

“Not many low pressure areas were formed this monsoon season. Few of them formed near Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts which did not trigger significant rainfall in the State,” said Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) Director Sarat Sahu.

Assistant professor of School of Earth, Ocean and Climate Sciences at IIT-BBS Dr Sandeep Pattnaik said formation of at least one deep depression over BoB triggers good amount of rainfall in Odisha during monsoon season.

“Climate change has led to erratic behaviour of south-west monsoon. The monsoonal rainfall is at its peak in July and August. However, Odisha has witnessed 31 per cent deficit rainfall between June and August 26,” he added. 

