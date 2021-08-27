STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Servitor welfare plans get Shree Jagannath temple panel approval

The school will be constructed over 17 acre of land at Matitota with an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore which will be provided by the State government.

Sri Jagannath temple at Puri

Sri Jagannath temple at Puri (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PURI: The newly-constituted Shree Jagannath temple managing committee in its first meeting approved a number of welfare projects for servitors on Thursday. The new panel has a three-year term. Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Dr Krishan Kumar said it was resolved to provide houses to  economically-weak servitors in a phased manner.

As many as 400 servitors would be allotted land measuring 600 sq ft and Rs 2 lakh each to build their house in Matitota mouza in the first phase. All basic facilities like power supply, drainage and drinking water network besides roads will be made available at the site by the temple administration.

This apart, a Srimandir Adarsh Gurukul society will take shape under the temple managing committee. Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb will be the chairperson of the society. The school will be constructed over 17 acre of land at Matitota with an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore which will be provided by the State government.

The Gurukul will operate from 2022-23 academic session, Dr Kumar informed.

Besides, the committee has asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to prepare a five-year comprehensive plan in consultation with the temple administration for conducting repair and conservation of the 12th century shrine.

Eight sub committees on land, finance, ritual, pension, cult propagation, Ratna Bhandar and appeal have been formed to expedite development works. It was further decided to donate wheels of the chariots after completion of Rath Yatra to interested religious institutions. If applicants are more in number, lottery system will be used for the purpose.

A number of work related to execution of heritage corridor around Srimandir’s Meghanad Prachir was approved by the committee on the day. The finance sub committee was asked to prepare and present the next fiscal budget.

The managing committee lauded local residents, servitors and other stakeholders for their cooperation in making the Trinity's Rath Yatra a success during the prevailing COVID situation.

Apart from Dr Kumar,  Puri Gajapati, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Law Secretary, Endowment Commissioner, district Collector Samarth Verma, SP K Vishal Singh and the newly-appointed members of the committee were present.

