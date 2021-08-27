STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa HC extends stay order on closure of Talcher Thermal Power Station

The Joint Secretary of the Ministry had passed the order on July 12 accepting the application of TTPS seeking permission to close the undertaking with effect from August 20.

Published: 27th August 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Talcher coalfield

Talcher Thermal Power Station (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has disposed of two petitions that had challenged the Union Labour Ministry's order permitting closure of the Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS), a unit of NTPC, in Angul district. The court, however, extended till October 25 the stay order on the operation of the closure order issued on August 12.

The Joint Secretary of the Ministry had passed the order on July 12 accepting the application of TTPS seeking permission to close the undertaking with effect from August 20. NTPC Men's Congress president Rama Chandra Khuntia and NTPC Workers Union president Bishnu Mohan Rath had filed two separate petitions.

On July 19, Khuntia had also appealed to the Centre for review of the closure order.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray said, "The court considers it appropriate to allow the petitioners to first exhaust the aforementioned statutory remedy and reserve their right to seek further remedies if they do not succeed in such review petition, which is already pending with Government of India."

"The petitioners are permitted to file additional grounds/ submissions before the Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment to assail the closure order in addition to those raised in the July 19 letter on or before September 10,  2021. After giving a hearing to all the parties communicated to them at least three days in advance, the Secretary will dispose of the review petition by passing a speaking order, not later than October 18," the bench specified.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Talcher Thermal Power Station NTPC
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp