Restricted for public but why open to MLAs: Oppn

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: More than 100 MLAs are currently making trips in batches to witness the high school transformation project of Odisha government in Ganjam.They have been rolled out a red carpet welcome by the administration. Visits to important shrines, accommodation at newly created facilities and trips to parks are part of legislators’ routine during their stay.

In the midst of the pandemic, when there are restrictions for public on entry to many places, the irony that MLAs get access is not lost on Opposition political parties.First of all, diversion of traffic and closure of Ramlingeswar Park in Silk City since last one week has drawn discontentment. The amusement facility available for entry on payment has been closed from August 18 to August 30 for public but MLAs and administrative officers accompanying them have access and they participate in dinners, the Opposition leaders said.

On Thursday, BJP activists demonstrated and handed over a memorandum to BeMC Commissioner. When several roads in the city are not accessible for the public, opening facilities for MLAs is unacceptable, they said.Congress leader Pitabasa Panda said, the MLAs should have visited neglected areas in the city. The Constitution guarantees equal rights to all but the administration is giving undue preference to MLAs.

However, the district administration tried to justify. In a release, it said Ministers and MLAs from all over Odisha are coming to Ganjam for exposure of the development works and to learn best practices which will help the entire State replicate.

The Ramlingeswar Park is one of the important projects and can be replicated in other districts. It is a rich tradition of Ganjam to welcome guests wholeheartedly and considering Covid situation, to avoid crowding during visit of dignitaries and prevent transmission, the park required to be closed temporarily for next five days, it added.