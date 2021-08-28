Beach shacks plan to boost tourism faces local resistance in Gopalpur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The State government’s plan to introduce beach shacks at Gopalpur to boost tourism has suffered a setback with several organisations upping the ante against the project. On Friday, several organisations under the banner of Manav Adhikar Surakhya Manch demonstrated at Kamapali Chowk in the city demanding withdrawal of the proposal as it will encourage bootleggers in the area to conduct business without fear.

“The present government is promoting sale of liquor in the name of tourism which is unacceptable. We will do whatever it takes to oppose the shacks which will do more harm than good,” said convenor of the manch, Advocate Abani Gaya.

Echoing similar sentiments, social scientist and advocate Bhagaban Sahu, BJP leader Kanhu Charan Pati, Congress leader Pitabasa Panda and locals also opposed the move stating sale of liquor will make the beaches unsafe for visitors.

The OTDC has fixed Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 75,000 for rent per shack at Gopalpur and and Pati Sunapur respectively. Besides, Rs 90,000 will be given for bar license and composite label registration fee. As per the rules laid down by the OTDC, the shack operators shall procure liquor from OTDC at the price purchased from OSBC and OTDC will charge 10 per cent on the cost towards handling charges.

A total of six locations were marked for opening of beach shacks in the State including Talsari-Udaypur and Chandipur beach in Balasore, Paradip beach in Jagatsinghpur, Puri-Konark marine drive in Puri, Pati Sunapur and Gopalpur beach in Ganjam. Earlier, amid mounting protests, the government had shelved the beach shacks plan on Puri-Konark marine drive. As per plan, the shacks will offer food, alcohol and music in a refreshing ambience.