Odisha Cabinet approves Electric Vehicle Policy-2021

The Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also approved the draft Odisha Sand Policy-2021 to ensure sustainable mining.

Electric vehicle charging

An electric vehicle replenishing charge at a charging station. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Cabinet on Friday approved the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy-2021 with an objective to achieve adoption of 20 per cent EVs in all vehicle registrations by 2025. The Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also approved the draft Odisha Sand Policy-2021 to ensure sustainable mining.

Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said that the electric vehicle policy envisages to promote manufacturing of electric vehicles and its components including battery in the State. Besides, innovation, research and development in areas relating to electric vehicles and batteries will also be promoted, he added. 

The Chief Secretary said that under the proposed policy guidelines, it has been decided to extend financial incentives for manufacturing industries, purchase and scrapping incentives and interest subvention in loans, waiving of road tax and registration fees during the policy period.

He said that incentives will be given under the start-up policy of the MSME department. Under the sand policy, demand and supply will be estimated, the Chief Secretary said and added that sources of sand will also be identified.

There will be a Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) survey of the sand sairat sources. Putting in place a mining plan, environment and other statutory clearances also forms part of the policy.

The Chief Secretary said that the objective of the policy is to prevent the scope of illegal mining of sand and ensure a robust monitoring mechanism for sand mining with use of IT-based regulation from identification of source to final end users.

Besides, the Cabinet approved a proposal to transfer the assets of the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas which are equal to government higher secondary schools having classes from VI to XII, under the School and Mass Education department to panchayat samitis for proper maintenance.

The Cabinet approved the restructuring of the Odisha Veterinary Service cadre, enhancing its strength from 1,481 to 1,940 by addition of 459 new posts and upgrading the entry-level post of veterinary assistant surgeon from the level of Group B to Group A.

Cadre rules of the Odisha Mineral Administration Service, Odisha Mineral Chemical Analysis Service were approved at the meeting.

Amendment of SSO cadre rules

BHUBANESWAR: The Cabinet on Friday approved the proposal to amend the Odisha Social Security Services (Methods of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Amendment Rules, 2021. As per the amended provisions, the collectors have been empowered to effect intra-district transfer of block social security officers on administrative ground.

The Director of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department can intervene wherever required in the intra-district transfer of the officers. The minimum eligibility criteria of 5 years of service for promotion of sub-divisional social security officers to the rank of district social security officers has been withdrawn and the promotion will be on the basis of merit with regard to seniority. 

