Rourkela ‘rainwashed’, civic body’s monsoon unpreparedness exposed

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Water-logging in several areas of the city including the posh Civil Township after heavy rains on Thursday night has exposed the lack of monsoon preparedness of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC).

People struggled for hours to drain out filthy water from their homes in areas including GT Lane, Power House Road, Daily Market area and Malgodam. “In a rare sight, water was seen gushing into several houses in TT and JJ blocks of Civil Township,” said Pinku Jaiswal, a resident and general secretary of the Rourkela unit of Biju Yuva Janata Dal. The RMC team rushed to the spot and restored normalcy after evacuation of rainwater.

This has put the civic body under pressure to complete the construction of the mega storm water evacuation project on a priority basis besides improving the existing drainage system. Biren Senapati, former president of Rourkela District Congress Committee (RDCC), pointed to engineering faults in some new constructions which led to the inundation of the approach road and the northern slope of the Road Over Bridge at STI area causing inconvenience to commuters.

The Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) has simultaneously started construction of 11 storm water natural channels from July, totalling a length of about 12 km with a combined cost of nearly `96 crore as a permanent solution for speedy evacuation of rainwater. “Natural rainwater channels get clogged with silt and waste and back-flowing storm water. To counter that, we are targeting to complete the natural channels by April 2022,” said Dibyajyoti Parida, RMC Commissioner and RSCL CEO.

50 animals dead in fire mishap

Jagatsinghpur: Nearly 50 domestic animals were killed along with one person sustaining burn injuries in a fire mishap at a house in Athimati village under Erasama block on Thursday night. Sources said, the fire broke out as a result of an electric short circuit in the house of one Nimani Mallick whose son Bikash got caught in the blaze and was admitted in Erasama CHC for treatment. Informed, fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames. Erasama BDO Kailash Behera assured financial assistance to Mallick.