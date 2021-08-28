Stone laid for GMU second campus

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Foundation stone for the second campus of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) was laid by Vice-Chancellor Prof N Nagaraju at Badsinghari near Basantpur on the outskirts of Sambalpur city on Friday.

Deputy registrar of GMU Uma Charan Pati said construction of the boundary wall started after the foundation stone laying ceremony. The State government has sanctioned Rs 2.1 crore for construction of the wall around the site. Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation will carry out the work over 67 acre of land.

Land for the second GMU campus was allotted by the State government in 2016-17. While 46.820 acre was allotted in the first phase, the university authorities approached the district administration for some additional land. Subsequently, an additional 21 acre was allotted last month.

Pati said a target has been set to complete the construction of boundary wall within next four months. “In the meantime, we will finalise the architectural plan of the second campus,” he added. Reportedly, the Central Public Welfare department has already conducted a survey for preparation of the master plan for construction of buildings on the second campus.

Official sources said construction work will be carried out with funds from Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). The university will get an additional grant of Rs 27.5 crore in the second phase from RUSA which has already sanctioned Rs 27.5 crore for infrastructure development.

Among others, Odisha State Open University VC Arka Kumar Das Mohapatra, registrar Manas Ranjan Pujari and GMU registrar Jugaleswari Dash were present during the stone laying ceremony.