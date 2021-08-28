STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Treasure trove of minerals discovered in Odisha's Kandhamal district

Mining officer of Kalahandi Dinabandhu Parida said following the discovery, several mining companies have arrived in the district to evaluate the quality of the coal and the position of the reserves.

Mining, Mineral blocks

Representational Photo (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PHULBANI:  Geologists have stumbled upon huge mineral reserves in Kandhamal district. A latest survey has revealed large-scale coal deposits in the area stretching from Katringia on Phulbani-Gochapada road to Sambalpur district. Besides coal, bauxite deposits have also been discovered in some parts of the district.

The new mineral deposits were discovered during a survey conducted by the Odisha Space Application Centre (ORSAC) and the geological wing of the Mines department in different parts of the district through differential global positioning system (DGPS).

Mining officer of Kalahandi Dinabandhu Parida said following the discovery, several mining companies have arrived in the district to evaluate the quality of the coal and the position of the reserves. During 2000-2001, graphite was being mined in Baragaon and Madaguda areas under Tumudibandha block. However, the mines were shut down following objections from the Forest department.

The mining officer said as per government guidelines, the survey is being conducted jointly by forest, revenue and mining officials. After completion of the survey, which is in its last stage, a detailed report on the availability of minerals in the district will be submitted to the State government for further action.

Phulbani MLA Angad Kanhor said once mining of the natural resources starts, numerous job opportunities will be created for youths of the district. Besides, Kandhamal will see substantial development. Discussion will be held with the district adminstration to chart the next course of action in this regard, he added.

