Two arrested with arms

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: A special squad of Deogarh Police seized as many as 20 bombs and two country-made guns in a raid conducted at Pathurianali and Minjaribahal villages within Reamal police limits on Thursday. Two persons were arrested in the connection.

Deogarh SP Rajkishore Paikaray said acting on a tip off, the special squad led by SDPO Pratyush Kumar Mohapatra raided the villages and seized the ammunition. Cases were registered against the accused under the Arms Act and further investigation in the matter is on.