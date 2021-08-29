STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 more transformed schools inaugurated in Odisha under 5T initiative

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  As many as 10 high schools, five each in Hinjili and Seragada blocks of Ganjam district, transformed into smart schools under State government’s 5T initiative, were inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually on Saturday.

As of now, 50 high schools, 27 in Seragada and 23 in Hinjili have been transformed into smart schools under the initiative. In a bid to ensure the transformation of government schools, 108 BJD MLAs have been assigned the task to visit the district in phases.

Two ministers-Premananda Nayak and Jagannath Saraka too are in the district to oversee the transformation programme. They said Hinjili, the home constituency of the Chief Minister, has emerged as an unique model of development in the State. 
 

