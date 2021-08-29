Bhadrak kidnapping: Abduction footage recovered

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: Chandbali police on Saturday recovered the CCTV footage showing a girl being abducted by unidentified miscreants on August 19 while she was on way to her house in Ugratara village here after attending tuition.

The CCTV footage confirmed an unidentified miscreant forcing the victim, Madhusmita Panda, daughter of Gaurahari Panda to enter into a car near a cement shop not far from Mahulia Chowk within Chandbali police limits. Madhusmita’s parents had lodged a missing complaint after she did not return home.

Her mother, Manjulata said she had received a call from Madhusmita on Thursday in which she informed of being tortured by her abductor.

When Manjulata sought to know the location where her daughter was kept in captivity, the call got disconnected.

Chandbali IIC Karunakar Rout said he too had spoken to the girl over telephone recently and she had assured him that she will come to the police station within a few hours.

But she did not. He said as per the CCTV footage, the identity of the girl has been confirmed and efforts are on to identify the abductors and the spot where she has been held captive.

