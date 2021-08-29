Border row with Andhra: Odisha CM should visit Kotia panchayat, says Jeypore MLA

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: As the tension in Kotia continues, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati demanded Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to visit the disputed panchayat in bordering Pottangi block to take stock of the situation.

In a statement on Friday night, the legislator has alleged that the Odisha government is remaining a mute spectator while Andhra Pradesh (AP) officials and political parties are constantly trying to establish power in Kotia.

He urged the CM to directly interact with people in the bordering villages, know their problems and take steps to ease the situation.

“If the Odisha government does not take any action, AP may take over Kotia,” he said.

Sources said, there has been no activity from the AP side for last two days due to heavy rains.

However, works by the Pottangi block administration are going on uninterrupted.