Chellakumar on two-day visit to Odisha from August 31 amid infightings in Odisha Congress

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : As factionalism threatens the Congress ahead of monsoon session of the Assembly, general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) A Chellakumar will reach Odisha on a two-day visit from August 31 to take stock of the situation.

Chellakumar will attend a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in August 31 evening in which president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik will also be present.

The CLP meeting has become crucial in view of the attack on Patnaik by Congress whip in the Assembly Taraprasad Bahinipati in the recent past. The issue is likely to come up in the CLP meeting.

Bahinipati had recently questioned the leadership of Patnaik over the issue of re-induction of former MLA from Laxmipur Kailash Chandra Kulesika into the Congress without his knowledge.

The simmering feud in the Congress in Koraput district had come to the fore following a press conference called by party MP Saptagiri Ulaka recently in which Kulesika was also seated on the dais.

However, Bahinipati now seems to be isolated in Koraput Congress with OPCC working president Pradip Majhi coming out in support of Ulaka and Patnaik on the issue.