COVID-19: Cuttack turns green zone as active cases dip below 1000 mark

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After a gap of almost five months, Cuttack has finally turned a green zone with active cases dipping below 1,000. The district, however, still has  a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.3 per cent.

From April continued till June last week this year, the district witnessed 1,100 -1,200 positive cases daily with TPR ranging from 15 per cent to 20 per cent.

Although the TPR started decreasing, it is yet to drop below 0.5 percent, said chief district medical officer Satyabrat Chhotray.

“The Covid threat is not over yet. Even though lockdown restrictions have been relaxed, we have to be careful and strictly adhere to the Covid safety protocols,” said Chhotray, adding that gross violation of Covid norms was the main cause behind the surge in infection during the second wave.

The district on Wednesday registered 84 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 90,305.

The highest of 56 cases were reported from areas under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area and the remaining 28 cases were from rural parts of the district.

As on Saturday, the total number of positive cases in Cuttack district stands at 90,305 with 957 active cases.

As many as 88,604 patients have recovered while the disease has claimed 620 lives so far in the district.

