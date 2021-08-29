STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC dissatisfied over Odisha government steps to tackle overcrowding in prisons

The Orissa High Court has expressed dissatisfaction over the steps being taken by the State government to tackle overcrowding in jails.

By Express News Service

The court said the latest figure as of July 31 shows that the situation continues to be a cause of great concern with a large number of prisons in Odisha having beyond 20 per cent (pc) overcrowding and a substantial number beyond 50 pc.

Even at Bhubaneswar jail, the scheduled accommodation is 749 whereas the present prisoner population is 1,006. 

The situation is bad in Malkangiri jail where 679 inmates have been accommodated against the capacity of 314.

Similarly, Bhadrak jail houses 415 prisoners against scheduled accommodation of 166, the court observed in its order released on Friday. 

The court was hearing on the issue of overcrowding as part of adjudication on a PIL related to human rights of jail inmates in the State on Thursday. 

In an affidavit, the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons had set out some of the measures to tackle the issue.

An action plan for 2020-21 and 2021-22 has been approved by the government for construction of additional wards in different jails of the State.

The scheduled capacity of some of the jails will be upgraded to accommodate 2,994 more prisoners.

The new jail building of special sub-jail, Bhadrak will be constructed at the proposed land with an enhanced capacity of 460, the affidavit stated.

However, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray observed that the affidavit did not indicate any time schedules for completion of the aforementioned projects and how the additional capacity of 2,994 would be distributed across the jails.

The government also informed the court that within the next two weeks, a meeting will be convened in this regard.

Taking note of it, the bench said, “The outcome of the meeting(s) should be the drawing up of a blue print/ action plan, in the short-term and in the long-term, addressing the issue of overcrowding in jails. The minutes of such meeting(s) be placed before the court by the next date (November 1) along with an affidavit of the DG of Prisons.”
 

