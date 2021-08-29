STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monsoon plays truant, drought fear lurks in Odisha's Nabarangpur

Published: 29th August 2021 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 08:53 AM

(Top) Receding water levels in the Indravati river (Below) Deficit rainfall has left arable lands with cracks. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE:  With deficit rainfall and inadequate irrigation coverage, farmers of Nabarangpur are staring at a drought-like situation and dreading a poor kharif harvest this season. 

While the district normally sees good rainfall in July and August every year, it recorded 55 per cent less than normal precipitation this year, bringing transplantation and subsequent agricultural activities to a standstill.

Average rainfall in August till date has been recorded at 2,340 mm as opposed to the normal average of 4,710 mm in the previous years. 

Chandahandi and Raighar blocks, recording 105 mm and 120 mm, respectively, have been the worst-hit, with land cracking and destroying around 60 per cent of the plants.

Raighar recorded 120 mm, Jharigaon 135 mm, Nabarangpur block 344 mm, Nandahandi 293 mm, Tentulikhunti block 235 mm, Papadahandi 239 mm, Kosagumuda 371 mm, Dabugaon 225 mm and Umerkote 273 mm of rainfall during the same time. 

“With the water level receding in the catchment areas, we request the authorities concerned to implement proposed irrigation projects in the district along with restoration of existing facilities,” said Narayan Sahu, a farmer from Umerkote. 

Of the 3.5 lakh hectare arable land in the district, paddy cultivation was targeted on 1.3 lakh hectare out of which 23,000 hectare still await plantation due to water issues. 

Low reservoir level threaten crop cycle

BHAWANIPATNA: Farmers in Bhawanipatna too are in a state of despair as deficit rainfall has led to a continuous and sharp drop in the water level of Indravati project, threatening crop cycle dependent on irrigation.  

Since its inception, the water level in the project is one of the lowest in the current year.

With no rains, the situation is likely to turn worse as the weather model does not suggest good spells of rain ahead.

As per the daily report of the Indravati project, the water level on Saturday stood at 631.48 metre as against the total capacity of 642 metre.

