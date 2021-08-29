STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine held for attacking cops, ransacking vehicle in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

All of them were booked for allegedly torturing one Suchismita Sethy, wife of late Bikram Charan Sethy for dowry.

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  As many as nine people including four women of Sagabaria within Tirtol police limits were arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting police personnel and ransacking their jeep while they had gone to the village to recover dowry items of a woman from her in-laws. 

Basing on an FIR lodged by SI Dinesh Kumar Patta who led the team, nine persons-Ramesh Sethi,  Sarada Prasanna Sethi, Dillip Sethi, Sangram Sethi, Durga Charan Sethi, including four women Kalyani Sethi, Rina Sethi, Kabita Sethi and Chinmayee Sethi were arrested and forwarded to court on Saturday, said Tirtol IIC Bhabagrahi Rout.

Sources said Suchismita, a resident of Singiri village within Balikuda police limits had married Bikram Charan Sethy of Sagabaria in 2017.

During the marriage, Suchismita’s family had given a dowry of Rs 50,000 in cash, gold ornaments and other items to her in-laws.

However, Bikram’s family demanded Rs 50,000 more and as Suchismita’s family could not meet the demand, she was reportedly tortured physically and mentally by her in-laws for over three years.

In 2020, Bikram died of cardiac arrest following which Suchismita was tortured and driven out of her in-laws’ house last month.

On Friday, Suchismita had lodged an FIR against her in-laws with Tirtol police station.

Basing on the FIR, police had registered a case and a team led by SI Dinesh Kumar Patta had gone to the village to conduct a probe and seize the dowry material from Bikram’s house.

But the police team which included an ASI Chintamani Sahoo, lady constable Runa Mallick and gram rakhi Bijay Mallick were detained by Bikram’s family.

The police team was also pelted with stone by Bikram’s family due to which all of them sustained minor injuries. Bikram’s family also ransacked the jeep carrying the police personnel. 

