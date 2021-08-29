STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: 50 Covid positive kids in last two months, yet Jagatsinghpur seems unprepared for third wave

Sources said, both the DHH and the CHCs are operating with inadequate beds besides struggling with staff crunch, absence of anaesthetists and paediatric specialists, lack of ventilators.

Published: 29th August 2021 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Coronavirus.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  The experts’ prediction of children likely to get most affected during a possible third wave has triggered a sense of fear among locals here after the district reported nearly 50 children testing Covid positive in age group of 0-18 years in the last two months.

Adding to their fear is the lack of preparedness of the administration to deal with such cases. 

The department of Health and Family Welfare had issued specific guidelines on Covid care services for children six months back.

But the district headquarters hospital (DHH) and community health centers (CHC) are still under equipped and poorly prepared to deal with the imminent challenge. 

Sources said, both the DHH and the CHCs are operating with inadequate beds besides struggling with staff crunch, absence of anaesthetists and paediatric specialists, lack of ventilators and other basic infrastructure. 

The condition of CHCs is equally bad reportedly due to posts of paediatricians lying vacant. Sources said, there are no child specialists in Biridi, Mandashai, Balikuda, Naugaon, Kujang and Erasama CHCs for last one to two years. 

Additional district medical officer (Medical) of the DHH Ajay Swain confessed to shortage of manpower and ventilators.

However, he said the hospital is handling the situation well and necessary resources for treatment of Covid-infected children have been stocked up in the hospital. 

‘Koraput well prepared to meet any exigency’

JEYPORE: Amid fears of another wave of the pandemic, the Koraput administration has geared up machineries to fight the anticipated health crisis.

Fifteen per cent beds have been reserved for children in the two Covid hospitals at Jeypore and Koraput Medical College and Hospital.

Jeypore Covid hospital has 150 beds while the one at Koraput MCH  has 70.

On the other hand, about 3,200 anganwadi  and 2,626 ASHA workers are carrying out door to door survey and awareness campaigns regarding the third wave and motivating people for vaccination Chief district medical officer Makaranda Behura, who is monitoring the Covid preparedness plan, informed that the administration is ready to face the challenge.

“We are monitoring the situation and acting as per guidelines from the government,” he said.

DHH lags in kids’ infra

25 Beds in paediatric ward.

10 Reserved for Covid-infected children. 

12 Beds in Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU). 

6 Reserved for Covid treatment.

2 Sanctioned posts of anaesthesia specialist.

1 post vacant for more than a year.

47 Nurses required.

24 Nurses deployed currently.

None of the 16 beds have ventilators.

Lack of space between beds.

No pulmonary specialist post. 

