STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government diverting Kharasrota to aid Dhamra: CPM hits out at CM

He said, the  government is planning to hand over large areas of the sea coast in the State for construction of ports  to help big corporate houses for smooth transport of their goods.

Published: 29th August 2021 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

CPM leader Janardhan Pati addressing mediapersons in Kendrapara. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Coming down heavily on the State government over the mega drinking water project in Kendrapara, senior CPM leader Janardhan Pati said the venture is rightly facing opposition as the government is planning to aid Dhamra port owned by the Adani Group and other companies in Bhadrak under the pretext of providing water to people. 

Addressing mediapersons at Kendrapara on Saturday, the former state secretary of the Left party pointed out that if the port and other companies are allowed to draw water from Kharasrota river, the water level will fall drastically and in turn affect farming and the mangrove ecosystem around Bhitarkanika. 

He said, the government is planning to hand over large areas of the sea coast in the State for construction of ports  to help big corporate houses for smooth transport of their goods.

Justifying the stiff resistance the project is facing in the district, Pati also criticised the government for not consulting stakeholders or carrying out an environment impact assessment (EIA) before proceeding.

Since no EIA has been done, it is illegal on the part of the State government to start work to divert water from Kharasrota, he said while citing ecological concerns like increased salinisation and irrigation and drinking water shortage. 

Pati also criticised the district administration for clamping prohibitory orders in many villages of Aul and Rajkanika to prevent the large-scale protests over the project and accused the administration and police of terrorising people. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp