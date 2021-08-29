Odisha government diverting Kharasrota to aid Dhamra: CPM hits out at CM

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Coming down heavily on the State government over the mega drinking water project in Kendrapara, senior CPM leader Janardhan Pati said the venture is rightly facing opposition as the government is planning to aid Dhamra port owned by the Adani Group and other companies in Bhadrak under the pretext of providing water to people.

Addressing mediapersons at Kendrapara on Saturday, the former state secretary of the Left party pointed out that if the port and other companies are allowed to draw water from Kharasrota river, the water level will fall drastically and in turn affect farming and the mangrove ecosystem around Bhitarkanika.

He said, the government is planning to hand over large areas of the sea coast in the State for construction of ports to help big corporate houses for smooth transport of their goods.

Justifying the stiff resistance the project is facing in the district, Pati also criticised the government for not consulting stakeholders or carrying out an environment impact assessment (EIA) before proceeding.

Since no EIA has been done, it is illegal on the part of the State government to start work to divert water from Kharasrota, he said while citing ecological concerns like increased salinisation and irrigation and drinking water shortage.

Pati also criticised the district administration for clamping prohibitory orders in many villages of Aul and Rajkanika to prevent the large-scale protests over the project and accused the administration and police of terrorising people.