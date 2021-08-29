STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Poor response to Industrial Training Institutes from students

The poor response from applicants has triggered worries over large-scale seat vacancy in the private ITIs for a second year in a row.

Published: 29th August 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The online admission process in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) has received lukewarm response from students this year. Only about 35,383 students have registered for admission in the institutes having a seat strength of 92,644 so far.

The poor response from applicants has triggered worries over large-scale seat vacancy in the private ITIs for a second year in a row.

Though the last date for filling up online form ends on August 31, the number of applications received against the seats available in these training institutes has remained just around 38 per cent (pc). 

As per the statistics of the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department, the admission process has started in 491 government and private institutes with a combined seat strength of 92,644.

While 46 government-run ITIs have around 10,000 seats, 78,000 seats belong to private ITIs. However, the number of applications submitted so far since the beginning of the form fill up on July 8 is 35,383 (38.19 pc). 

Around 39,000 seats out of 78,000 in private ITIs had found no takers last year. While the government institutes register over 95 pc enrollment, the private ITIs witness large vacancies owing to various reasons including higher fees as well as suspension of short-term certificate programmes.

Some ITI authorities also alleged delay in conduct of exams and publication of results could be the other reason.

President of the State Private ITI Association Arun Kumar Nayak said if students are not encouraged to opt for industrial and vocational courses, it will increase the number of vacant seats further. 

Nayak, however, said the only hope they have is that after admission process is completed in SAMS portal, they will be able to carry out enrolment through the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) MIS portal in which they may be able to enroll a little more trainees to their institutes.

Dwindling figures

92,644  total seats. 

491 ITIs  in State.

35,383 seats booked so far.

 78,000 seats in pvt ITIs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp