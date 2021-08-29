Odisha: Poor response to Industrial Training Institutes from students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The online admission process in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) has received lukewarm response from students this year. Only about 35,383 students have registered for admission in the institutes having a seat strength of 92,644 so far.

The poor response from applicants has triggered worries over large-scale seat vacancy in the private ITIs for a second year in a row.

Though the last date for filling up online form ends on August 31, the number of applications received against the seats available in these training institutes has remained just around 38 per cent (pc).

As per the statistics of the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department, the admission process has started in 491 government and private institutes with a combined seat strength of 92,644.

While 46 government-run ITIs have around 10,000 seats, 78,000 seats belong to private ITIs. However, the number of applications submitted so far since the beginning of the form fill up on July 8 is 35,383 (38.19 pc).

Around 39,000 seats out of 78,000 in private ITIs had found no takers last year. While the government institutes register over 95 pc enrollment, the private ITIs witness large vacancies owing to various reasons including higher fees as well as suspension of short-term certificate programmes.

Some ITI authorities also alleged delay in conduct of exams and publication of results could be the other reason.

President of the State Private ITI Association Arun Kumar Nayak said if students are not encouraged to opt for industrial and vocational courses, it will increase the number of vacant seats further.

Nayak, however, said the only hope they have is that after admission process is completed in SAMS portal, they will be able to carry out enrolment through the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) MIS portal in which they may be able to enroll a little more trainees to their institutes.

Dwindling figures

92,644 total seats.

491 ITIs in State.

35,383 seats booked so far.

78,000 seats in pvt ITIs.