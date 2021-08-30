BJP demands integrated agencies for Scheduled Caste in Odisha 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National president of BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha Lal Singh Arya on Sunday urged the State government to set up integrated scheduled caste development agencies (ISCDA) on the line of ITDA in areas having higher concentration of SCs.

Addressing the State executive committee meeting of BJP SC Morcha here, Singh said the welfare programmes of the government meant for scheduled caste people are not reaching the intended beneficiaries due to absence of an integrated approach. As per the 2011 census, around 17.1 per cent of the State’s populations belong to SC category.

There are 2,728 villages in the State where the SC population is more than 50 per cent, 4,528 villages with over 40 per cent and one district with 30 per cent. “The proposed ISCDA should cover areas having higher concentration of SC population for targeted intervention of development and welfare schemes for their economic upliftment,” Arya said.

He urged the State government to make the Odisha ST and SC Development Finance Cooperative Corporation (OSFDC) functional to enable SCs and STs take up various economic programmes. The meeting chaired by State SC Morcha president Bibhu Tarai was also addressed by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, national vice president of the morcha Bhola Singh, State BJP president Samir Mohanty, MLA Mukesh Mahaling and others.

