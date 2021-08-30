STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ECMO treatment commences at Cuttack's SCB Medical College

Published: 30th August 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister inspecting the ECMO unit at SCB MCH in Cuttack on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) treatment for critical Covid-19 patients commenced at SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Sunday.A 42-year-old woman from Nischintkoili block in the district is the first Covid-19 patient to receive the treatment. The woman was admitted to the SCB Covid ward on July 14 and shifted to the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) department after her condition deteriorated.

Another 38-year-old female Covid patient hailing from Balangir, admitted to the department too is being administered the treatment. The patient was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city and was put under ECMO treatment after her condition deteriorated.   
 

A three-member team from Kolkata has arrived at SCB to assist the in-house specialists and technicians in providing ECMO treatment to the patient. “Two female patients are undergoing ECMO treatment in the CTVS department. An expert team from Kolkata is assisting our doctors and health staffs in providing the treatment. Their condition remains stable,” said SCB MCH superintendent Prof Lucy Das. The ECMO facility at the hospital was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on August 27. 

