STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Indian hockey defender Amit Rohidas conferred with Biju Patnaik Sports Award

He played an instrumental role in India’s backline in recently concluded Tokyo Olympics

Published: 30th August 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

The awardees with Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian hockey defender and drag-flicker Amit Rohidas was conferred the prestigious Biju Patnaik Sports Award for outstanding performance in sports and games here on Sunday. Amit played an instrumental role in India’s bronze medal winning performance in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympic Games. He received a citation and a cash award of `2 lakh from Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera.

Similarly, veteran hockey coach of sports hostel Kalu Charan Choudhury, who has moulded many national and international players and continues to train young hockey athletes, received the award for lifetime achievement in promotion of sports and games. He received a citation and cash award of `3 lakh.The Biju Patnaik Sports Award for excellence in coaching went to badminton coach for para players Shiba Prasad Das. He has trained world no-1 para-badminton player Pramod Bhagat. Das received cash award of `1 lakh along with a citation. 

ASI of Police from Cuttack Trailokyanath Parida received the Biju Patnaik Bravery Award with a cash award of `1 lakh, a silver medal and citation. Congratulating the winners, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a video message said, “I extend my warm wishes to all of you on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, celebrated as the National Sports Day. This time, we celebrate this day with all happiness, glory and splendour. The performance of the Indian hockey teams at the Olympics is a true tribute to the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.”

He said, “Over the past few weeks, Odisha’s model of sports is hailed all over the country. The entire country loves Odisha for supporting the national hockey teams who scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics. Our model of partnership and high performance centres have drawn national attention. It is an endorsement of our vision, investment and efforts in sports. This is an opportunity for each one us to work together with heightened commitment to take sports to greater heights.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biju Patnaik Sports Award Amit Rohidas
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp