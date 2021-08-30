Indian hockey defender Amit Rohidas conferred with Biju Patnaik Sports Award

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian hockey defender and drag-flicker Amit Rohidas was conferred the prestigious Biju Patnaik Sports Award for outstanding performance in sports and games here on Sunday. Amit played an instrumental role in India’s bronze medal winning performance in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympic Games. He received a citation and a cash award of `2 lakh from Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera.

Similarly, veteran hockey coach of sports hostel Kalu Charan Choudhury, who has moulded many national and international players and continues to train young hockey athletes, received the award for lifetime achievement in promotion of sports and games. He received a citation and cash award of `3 lakh.The Biju Patnaik Sports Award for excellence in coaching went to badminton coach for para players Shiba Prasad Das. He has trained world no-1 para-badminton player Pramod Bhagat. Das received cash award of `1 lakh along with a citation.

ASI of Police from Cuttack Trailokyanath Parida received the Biju Patnaik Bravery Award with a cash award of `1 lakh, a silver medal and citation. Congratulating the winners, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a video message said, “I extend my warm wishes to all of you on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, celebrated as the National Sports Day. This time, we celebrate this day with all happiness, glory and splendour. The performance of the Indian hockey teams at the Olympics is a true tribute to the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.”

He said, “Over the past few weeks, Odisha’s model of sports is hailed all over the country. The entire country loves Odisha for supporting the national hockey teams who scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics. Our model of partnership and high performance centres have drawn national attention. It is an endorsement of our vision, investment and efforts in sports. This is an opportunity for each one us to work together with heightened commitment to take sports to greater heights.”