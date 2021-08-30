STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination allows mock test

Published: 30th August 2021 08:53 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) committee on Sunday allowed candidates to appear for online mock test ahead of the OJEE-2021.The mock test will provide a real-like exam environment to students  and help them get familiar about the examination process to be held in computer based test (CBT) mode from September 6. The practice test is available on the official OJEE website, said OJEE committee Chairman SK Chand. 

As per the notification, all registered candidates can appear the practice test in their subject as many times as they like. The candidates can also use the previous mock tests for practice. It is now available for all candidates except BTech. Mock test questions will be made available for the BTech candidates soon, the OJEE chairman said. 

The OJEE 2021 will be held from September 6 to 18 in all 30 districts and three places outside Odisha - Patna, Ranchi and Kolkata. The OJEE committee also released the admit cards for exams on the day. 

