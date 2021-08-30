STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Stevedores Limited lauds CM Naveen Patnaik sponsorship for hockey 

Odisha, as the prime sponsor, has been supporting Indian hockey for the past three years. 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL) on Sunday lauded Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the Odisha government for the decision to further extend the official sponsorship of both the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams for 10 more years till 2033. 

“As it is said that Odisha is hockey’s citadel in the country, the decision of the Chief Minister to support hockey is a right step towards bringing back the past glory of the game to our country.”said OSL chairman Mahimananda Mishra on the occasion of National Sports Day. Odisha, as the prime sponsor, has been supporting Indian hockey for the past three years. 

The Chief Minister deserves all credit for his vision and love for the national game as India ended its 41-year wait to win a medal in hockey at the Olympics after the men’s team trounced Germany to settle for bronze in Tokyo while the women’s team achieved its best-ever fourth place finish in any Olympics, he said. 

