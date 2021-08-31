STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Andhra, Odisha's Koraput administration holds vet camps in disputed Kotia

A veterinary team comprising staff from Koraput and Pottangi visited Phatu Senari and Phaguna Senari villages to hold camps for the cattle.

Published: 31st August 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 07:19 AM

Veterinary staff of Koraput with locals of Phagun Senari village during a camp.

Veterinary staff of Koraput with locals of Phagun Senari village during a camp. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: At loggerheads with Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh over jurisdiction of Kotia, the Koraput administration conducted a series of veterinary camps in villages of the disputed panchayat on Monday.The move comes days after officials of Vizianagaram district held similar camps in several villages of Kotia.

Sources said the fear of anthrax spread among cattle looms over the bordering Phatu Senari, Phaguna Senari, Dhulipadar, Neradivalsa, Talganjai Padar, Uppar Sembi and Tala Sembi villagers during the rainy season. In view of the threat, Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar took stock of the ground situation in Kotia group of villages with senior district officials a few days back.

He directed officials of the line departments to monitor the situation and look after the needs of villagers. Accordingly, a veterinary team comprising staff from Koraput and Pottangi visited Phatu Senari  and Phaguna Senari villages and held camps for the cattle. Despite heavy downpour in the hilly terrains, the villagers took their cattle to the camps. As many as 200 cattle heads were treated in the camps. The vet camps will continue for next couple of days in the villages, informed an official.

On August 25, a veterinary staff of Vizianagaram district visited Dhulipadar, Talganjaipadar, Uppar Sembi and Tala Sembi villages and conducted camps where over 300 cattle heads were vaccinated.

