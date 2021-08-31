STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP team takes stock of drought-like conditions in Odisha's Sundargarh

MLA Kusum Tete said in several areas, paddy plants have started turning brownish yellow due to moisture stress condition.

Drought

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A BJP team visited three blocks of Sundargarh sub-division to assess the drought-like conditions looming over the district on Monday, August 30, 2021.The team included Sundargarh MP Jual Oram, MLA Kusum Tete, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari and Talsara legislator Bhawani Shankar Bhoi. 

Tete said they visited Kendudihi, Hemgir and Taparia gram panchayats (GPs) of Hemgir block, Jhurimal, Lefripada and Sargipali GPs of Lefripada and Tangarpali, Tasladihi and Meghdega GPs of Tangarpali. “The situation is grim due to scanty rainfall. Amid prolonged dry spells on vast stretches of paddy fields, transplantation and broadcasting operations could not be taken up. Large tracts of farmland have developed cracks and sporadic rainfalls are of no help and further contributed to wild growth amidst standing paddy plants,” she said.

The MLA further said in several areas, paddy plants have started turning brownish yellow due to moisture stress condition. Similar situation prevails in Panposh and Bonai sub-divisions of the district. On Saturday, a State-level team of BJP led by party’s chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi along with Tete, Bhoi and local MLA Subash Panigrahi had visited parts of Deogarh before taking stock of the situation in Bonai. Along with Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram, the team also visited various parts of Panposh.

