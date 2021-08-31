Drinking water crisis: Locals gherao panchayat office in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Distressed by continued drinking water crisis, irate locals of Oradailo village in Erasama block gheraoed the panchayat office in Jireilo on Sunday, August 29, 2021, and demanded immediate resolution of the issue. They were pacified after block officials intervened and assured water supply through tankers soon. Sources said, acute water scarcity continues to plague coastal villages of Erasama, Balikuda and Naugaon blocks in the district and has worsened in the recent years. While women travel long distances to fetch water, tube wells in villages are of little help as the water is mostly saline, muddy and high on fluoride content.

Considering their plight, the State government had allocated Rs 173 crore for construction of drinking water pipeline project on Devi River in 2018. After filtration, the river water would be supplied to residents in the three blocks. Once implemented, the project would benefit 64 villages in Balikuda, 57 in Erasama and 7 in Naugaon block. However, the project has made little headway.

After allocation of funds, the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department in 2019 had sought intervention of all three block development officers for contribution of gram panchayat (GP) share as part of the state saturation plan, for implementation of rural piped water supply projects (small, medium, mega) in rural areas.

It was also decided that new rural piped water supply scheme shall be taken up in a convergence mode with assistance of the Central Finance Commission.Following requisition by the executive engineer of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation division, BDOs of Balikuda, Naugoan and Erasama had requested sarpanches of 13 panchayats in Balikuda block, 12 in Erasama block and 2 in Naugaon to deposit `10 lakh each. Sources said, majority panchayats have deposited their GP share with the savings bank account of Odisha State Water & Sanitation Mission (OSWSM) but even then, the project has made little progress.

President of Balikuda Sarpanch Association Niranjan Panda said,” I have deposited GP share of Rs 10 lakh last year. Besides, 13 GPs have already deposited Rs 1.30 crore but the project is yet to pick up pace.”On the other hand, executive engineer, RWSS Kishore Kumar Kabi informed that work is held up as technical experts of the contract agency are not coming from outside for installation of heavy electrical equipments and other machineries due to the Covid situation. Steps are being taken to complete the project by December 2021, he said.