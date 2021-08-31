Locals resent composting units near residential areas in Odisha's Bhawanipatna

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The sites selected for micro composting centres (MCC) in Bhawanipatna municipality have created resentment among locals who have to put up with foul smell emanating from the decomposition process. Last year, two MCCs were set up by the civic body for waste management and segregation at a cost of Rs 28 lakh. The units started operating near LIC office and Jenakhal in the town.

However, their advantages notwithstanding, the stench from the decomposition process became a bane for locals as both the MCCs are located in residential areas. “The purpose of the centre is good but site selection is not appropriate and posing problems for the public,” said Prakash Pradhan, a local.

Like Prakash, many in the neighbourhood of the MCCs are unhappy and demanding relocation of the units away from residential areas in the town.

Sources said, each MCC has a capacity of three tonne per day with equipment worth Rs 4 lakh installed. As per agreement, the compost from green and wet waste in the centres are sold to the Forest department nurseries while dry waste is dumped in the two micro facility centres near the MCCs. Residues after waste segregation and sale of of certain items, are then sent to a cement factory in Bargarh to be used as fuel.

Commenting on the issue, executive officer of Bhawanipatna Municipality Balaya Dehuri said he will look into the issue and take necessary steps.