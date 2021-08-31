Train mows down 3 on tracks in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Three persons died after being run over by a train near Haladiapadar level crossing on the outskirts of the city on Sunday night. The trio was identified as Lokeswar Beborta, Lakhanu Beborta and Jegeswar, all from Chhattisgarh and Bilaspur. The mishap took place at around 11.40 pm.

Sources said seven labourers were crossing the track in the night when they were hit by Visakhapatnam-Tatanagar Express. While three of them died on the spot, four others escaped unhurt. Following the accident, the guard at the level crossing informed Government Railway Police (GRP) and also detained the four unhurt labourers. However, taking advantage of darkness, they escaped.

On Monday, the GRP recovered the bodies and sent them for autopsy at MKCG Medical College and Hospital. Family members of the deceased were informed by the GRP with help of a mobile phone which was recovered from the mishap site. The seven labourers were engaged in construction work near Haladiapadar over bridge. They were on the track to board the train reportedly to save money and time.