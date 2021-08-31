STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urges Odisha CM to speed up marksheet issuance for students

Since the results of the sixth semester are expected to be declared later in the month of September, students may miss admission deadlines of different universities.

Published: 31st August 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With fast approaching deadlines for admission into post-graduate courses in Central universities and other universities of the country, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for immediate issue of provisional marksheet and pass certificate to students who have appeared in the final semester examination.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Pradhan said that students who have appeared for the final (6th) semester examination through online mode by second week of August, 2021, are unable to apply for admission in universities outside the State. Since the results of the sixth semester are expected to be declared later in the month of September, they may miss admission deadlines of different universities.

The Union Minister further highlighted that many students have already missed admission deadlines for Central University of Mizoram and Bharathiar University, and are under severe stress due to fast-approaching deadlines for other institutes such as Mumbai University and Kumaon University. “Despite repeated pleas to colleges and State education authorities, these students have not been provided provisional marksheets,” said Pradhan.

His letter stated that the late publication of provisional result/non issuance of marksheet is causing great suffering and jeopardising the career prospects of Odisha students as they are required to submit their final marksheet, or an attested provisional marksheet, for seeking postgraduate admission in various State and Central universities outside Odisha, where the admission procedure has already commenced.

Pradhan further said that Odisha students will also be deprived from appearing in any offline university entrance examinations being held outside the State. “Keeping in mind career prospects of final semester undergraduate students in Odisha, I seek your urgent attention in undertaking necessary action for immediate issue of final marksheet, or an attested provisional marksheet to them so that they may be able to pursue postgraduate admissions into various State and Central universities in India,” the Union Education Minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Final semester students Odisha Central University of Mizoram Bharathiar University
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp