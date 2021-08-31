Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urges Odisha CM to speed up marksheet issuance for students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With fast approaching deadlines for admission into post-graduate courses in Central universities and other universities of the country, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for immediate issue of provisional marksheet and pass certificate to students who have appeared in the final semester examination.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Pradhan said that students who have appeared for the final (6th) semester examination through online mode by second week of August, 2021, are unable to apply for admission in universities outside the State. Since the results of the sixth semester are expected to be declared later in the month of September, they may miss admission deadlines of different universities.

The Union Minister further highlighted that many students have already missed admission deadlines for Central University of Mizoram and Bharathiar University, and are under severe stress due to fast-approaching deadlines for other institutes such as Mumbai University and Kumaon University. “Despite repeated pleas to colleges and State education authorities, these students have not been provided provisional marksheets,” said Pradhan.

His letter stated that the late publication of provisional result/non issuance of marksheet is causing great suffering and jeopardising the career prospects of Odisha students as they are required to submit their final marksheet, or an attested provisional marksheet, for seeking postgraduate admission in various State and Central universities outside Odisha, where the admission procedure has already commenced.

Pradhan further said that Odisha students will also be deprived from appearing in any offline university entrance examinations being held outside the State. “Keeping in mind career prospects of final semester undergraduate students in Odisha, I seek your urgent attention in undertaking necessary action for immediate issue of final marksheet, or an attested provisional marksheet to them so that they may be able to pursue postgraduate admissions into various State and Central universities in India,” the Union Education Minister said.