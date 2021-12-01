STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
74 per cent people in 14 tribal districts jabbed  

The answer was given in response to a question by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi.

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 74 percent adult population of 14 tribal-dominated districts have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Replying to a question from BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Seruta in a written reply said that as per the information received from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 1,00,68,104 people (73.5 percent coverage of estimated adult population) have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine in 14 tribal districts of Odisha as on November 25, 2021.

To a query on vaccine hesitancy, the Minister said certain myths/misinformation were reported regarding vaccination drive which had been promptly addressed by the Central government. In order to raise awareness about the safety and efficacy of Covid vaccines,  address hesitancy and sustain vaccine confidence, a communication strategy is in place which is being implemented across all states and union territories including Odisha.

