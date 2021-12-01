Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik unveils 7 projects, lays foundation for 10 more

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated seven industrial units and laid the foundation stones for 17 more, entailing a total investment of Rs 999.99 crore. These units will generate employment for over 2,387 persons.

While the seven industrial units inaugurated were set up with investment of over Rs 152.27 crore, a cumulative expenditure of Rs 847.72 crore will be made for the remaining 10 units that would come up. The diversified projects are ranging across food processing, tourism, plastic, manufacturing and fertiliser sectors. Some of the leading companies promoting the projects include IFFCO, Ramco Cements and Coastal Biotech. Many of the units that participated in the groundbreaking ceremony got their in-principle approval in the last three months.

Hailing the corporate social responsibilities of the Odisha-based industries, the Chief Minister said they have been actively partnering with the State government not only in economic development, but also in discharging social responsibility. When the whole country was witnessing shortage of medical oxygen during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19, Odisha responded proactively and supported other states in supplying it.

“We have always endeavoured to provide a hassle-free and smooth business environment for the investors. Even in these difficult times of Covid-19, the State has attracted major investments and continues to enjoy the trust of investors. We are launching new industrial projects in diverse sectors ranging from cement, food processing, tourism and agro-industry which is a proof of our efforts in attracting investments across different sectors,” Naveen said.

Speaking on the occasion Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said that the government has taken several initiatives to attract investments in sectors that provide employment to a large number of people.

“The government is committed in bringing more women into the workforce and providing them with a better standard of living. Women empowerment is not just a slogan for us but a commitment to the people of Odisha,” he said.Among others, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Principal Secretary of Industries Hemant Sharma, 5T Secretary VK Pandian and MSME Secretary Satyabrata Sahu were present.

Projects inaugurated

Shrimp processing & cold chain unit at Khantapada, Balasore

Polyurethane foam manufacturing unit at Jaymangal, Khurda

Resort at Gopalpur

Paper & packaging unit at Khurda Ind Estate

Mattress & foam unit at Khurda

Amusement park at Balasore

Water park at Bargarh