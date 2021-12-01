STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury slams PM Modi, terms Centre as anti-farmer

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday termed the BJP-led government at the Centre as anti-farmer.

Published: 01st December 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday termed the BJP-led government at the Centre as anti-farmer. Addressing a public meeting at the RDD ground in Bonai sub-division of Sundargarh district, Yechury said due to constant pressure from the protesting farmers, the BJP was forced to withdraw the farm laws.

Yechury addressing the meeting at Bonai
in Sundargarh district | Express

“Modi has no sympathy for farmers. Nearly 750 farmers were martyred during the protests against the three laws,” he claimed. The CPI (M) leader was here to inaugurate the party’s 22nd State conference at Bartoli near Rourkela. 

Yechuri further alleged that when the country is facing the Covid-19 crisis, the BJP government is trying to take political mileage from the vaccination drive. Crores of rupees were looted under the PM CARES Fund with no audit and transparency, he claimed.

“It was the efforts of the CPI(M) during the UPA-I rule that land rights of tribal and other traditional forest dwellers were assured and the Right To Information Act passed. Only the Left party can protect the interest of farmers and working class,” he said. 

Flaying the Centre’s policies of disinvestment and labour law reforms, Yechury alleged that around 3.5 crore people lost jobs during the pandemic, but the Union government did nothing for them. Among others, CPI (M) Politburo member Suryakanta Mishra, State secretary Ali Kishore Patnaik, secretariat members Janardan Pati and Bishnu Mohanty and Bonai MLA Laxman Munda were present. Sources said the three-day conference would deliberate on the political scenario in Odisha, chalk out the party’s strategy for next three years and elect new State office bearers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sitaram Yechury Narendra Modi Farmers protests Odisha CPM
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp