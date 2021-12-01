Cyclone fear keeps Odisha farmers on toes

By Express News Service

The prediction of a cyclonic storm hitting the Odisha coast under the influence of low pressure over the South Andaman Sea has put farmers across the State in a spot of bother. As ripened paddy crops are yet to be lifted from fields, the farmers fear incessant rains under the impact of the weather system will dash their hopes of a bumper harvest.

Amarbara Das, a farmer of Pattamundai in Kendrapara said it would take around 10-15 days for the paddy crops to mature for harvesting. But if it rains, the crops will be damaged completely. Many farmers have started harvesting the immature paddy crops fearing damage from rains and gutsy wind.

President of the district unit of Krusak Sabha Umesh Chandra Singh said coastal districts have faced several low pressures since September. “As a result, monsoon entered a rather weak phase during the peak of farming activities from June to August. But from September to November, excess rain due to the formation of many low pressures in the Bay of Bengal added to the woes of farmers. Now the impending cyclone in the first week of December, the harvesting season, will seal the fate of farmers,” he added.

Chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) of Kendrapara Shiva Prasad Mallick said, “We have advised farmers to harvest crops as soon as possible and store them indoors or properly covered.” In Balasore’s Bhograi, Basta and Baliapal blocks, farmers are spending sleepless nights after the Met department’s prediction. After suffering losses due to floods thrice in September and October, they are now staring at more trouble.

“While crop cutting is underway in many areas, farmers have also kept harvested paddy in their fields. If it rains, all our hard labour will go waste as the harvested crops will be damaged,” said Jayanta Das, a farmer of Jamkunda in Baliapal.

CDAO, Balasore Nikunja Kishore Rout said only 25 per cent of paddy crops have been harvested across 12 blocks in the district. “Farmers have been asked to immediately harvest the crops and keep the paddy in a safe place before the storm approaches,” he added. Farmers of the Mayurbhanj district are also worried about the approaching storm. Sources said around 90 per cent paddy has already been harvested in Rairangpur and Karanjia sub-divisions. However, in Baripada and Udala, paddy harvesting has just started.

In Jagatsinghpur, Siba Charan Nayak of Neepur village said paddy crops are ready for harvesting in vast tracts of agricultural land in the area. “If the crops are damaged due to the rains, it would be difficult for many farmers to repay the loans availed from local cooperative societies for cultivation in the kharif season,” he informed.

Jagatsinghpur CDAO Rajkishore Das said farmers of eight blocks have been warned about heavy rains through the public address system and advised to save their paddy crops before the weather deteriorates.

However, farmers complained that it is impossible to cut the crops and lift them to safety in such a short span of time. “There is a shortage of manpower and harvester machines are not easily available too. Besides, we can’t ready the threshing yards to store the harvested crop in short notice,” rued many farmers.