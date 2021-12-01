Odisha pensioners' life certificate submission date extended till Dec 31

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major relief to government pensioners amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Odisha government on Tuesday extended the date for submission of life certificate up to December 31. Finance department sources said the decision to extend the life certificate submission date has been taken considering all the sensitivities to avoid pandemic risk emanating from large gatherings at the pension disbursing banks.

The submission of annual life certificate by November 30 every year is mandatory for the continuation of pension as per the Orissa Treasury Code.

“The deadline for submission of life certificate in respect of the pensioners and whose life certificate is due in any month has been extended till December 31 due to the vulnerability of the elderly population to coronavirus,” said an official release.

Meanwhile, the pensioners have demanded to introduce an online facility so that life certificate can be submitted digitally like the retirement fund body - Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) - has implemented.