STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha pensioners' life certificate submission date extended till Dec 31

The submission of annual life certificate by November 30 every year is mandatory for the continuation of pension as per the Orissa Treasury Code.

Published: 01st December 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Old people

Representational Image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major relief to government pensioners amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Odisha government on Tuesday extended the date for submission of life certificate up to December 31. Finance department sources said the decision to extend the life certificate submission date has been taken considering all the sensitivities to avoid pandemic risk emanating from large gatherings at the pension disbursing banks.

The submission of annual life certificate by November 30 every year is mandatory for the continuation of pension as per the Orissa Treasury Code.

“The deadline for submission of life certificate in respect of the pensioners and whose life certificate is due in any month has been extended till December 31 due to the vulnerability of the elderly population to coronavirus,” said an official release.

Meanwhile, the pensioners have demanded to introduce an online facility so that life certificate can be submitted digitally like the retirement fund body - Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) - has implemented.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha pensioners Life certificate
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp