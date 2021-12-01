STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Nanda Mastre’ tests positive for Covid

Sources said he had been suffering from fever, cold and other old-age related ailments for last few days.  

covid testing

Representational Image (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  Centenarian Padma Shri awardee teacher Nanda Kishore Prusty tested positive for Covid and was admitted to a private hospital at Kalinga Nagar in Sukinda on Tuesday. His condition is reportedly stated to be critical. 

Prusty was initially admitted to the Sukinda Community Health Center (CHC) after he complained of sickness and then to the district headquarters hospital after his health deteriorated on Monday. He was shifted to a private Covid hospital after his samples came out positive. 

Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore and Sukinda MLA Pritiranjan Ghadei met the centenarian teacher at the DHH to enquire about his health, before he was taken to the Covid hospital. Popularly known as ‘Nanda Mastre,’ the teacher was awarded the Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind on November 9 for his contribution to the field of education.

