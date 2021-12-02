Covid spike continues in VIMSAR

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As many as 17 new Covid cases have been detected in Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla in the last 10 days. As on Wednesday, the total number of infected students in the medical college stood at 74.

VIMSAR director Lalit Meher said, “Initially, some of the infected students showed mild symptoms of Covid. But now, all the cases don’t have any symptom at all. We are identifying the positive cases by rigorously screening and testing the students. Around 700 samples have been collected so far and we are receiving test reports in phases.”

Meher further said the main objective is to not allow any student to be a carrier of the virus. Thousands of patients visit the hospital every day and if the virus spreads through any of the students, the situation will be uncontrollable. “But now, everything is under control. We have sent 21 samples for genome testing and will receive the reports in a week. It would help us to to find the cause of the virus spread,” he added.

Official sources in VIMSAR said most of the Covid positive students are undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of the hospital. The new cases are being treated under home isolation in the hostels. Besides, the five hostels of VIMSAR, which were declared as micro containment zones, are under strict surveillance. The wardens have been asked to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour inside hostels and prevent gatherings to avoid chances of virus spread among the boarders.

Meanwhile, apprehending a surge in positive cases in the district, VIMSAR authorities have planned to restore both the Covid hospitals on the premises of the institute in a full-fledged manner. A meeting in this regard was held on Tuesday evening. While 10 cases are being reported in Sambalpur on an average daily, 82 cases have been detected in the district in the last one week.