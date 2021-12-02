STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mamita murder: BJP demands CBI probe, says Odisha police not reliable

We reiterate our demand for a CBI probe into the case and ouster of the Minister from the State Cabinet.

Published: 02nd December 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha BJP chief Mohan Majhi

Odisha BJP chief Mohan Majhi (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A DAY after the Orissa High Court nominated retired district judge ABS Naidu to monitor investigation into the Kalahandi lady teacher murder case, the BJP reiterated its demand for a CBI probe into the matter.

The party Chief Whip in Assembly Mohan Majhi told media persons here on Wednesday that the High Court assigning a retired district judge to monitor the Mamita murder case is a welcome step but the BJP does not have faith in the State police.

Stating that the police investigating the case is not above suspicion, he said that the investigating officers have done their best to destroy evidence and protect Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra. “Even if a special investigation team (SIT) is constituted, it will be of no use as the team will be from the State police and would be guided by the officers currently investigating the case.

We reiterate our demand for a CBI probe into the case and ouster of the Minister from the State Cabinet. If the State government is keen for a fair probe it should first dismiss the Minister and hand over the case to CBI,” he added.

A delegation of the saffron party met Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro and voiced its protest over allowing a tainted Minister like Mishra into the Assembly. Majhi said former speaker Maheswar Mohanty had not allowed ex-minister Samir Dey to take part in the proceedings of the House for some allegations against him. The same rule should be applicable to Mishra as he is under cloud over his alleged involvement in the lady teacher murder case. The Speaker assured the BJP to look into the earlier convention of the House.

