Odisha Finance Minister presents supplementary budget of Rs 19,000 crore, focus on rural infrastructure

BHUBANESWAR: AMID Opposition din over demand of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra’s ouster, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari presented the supplementary budget of Rs 19,833 crore for 2021-22 in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The supplementary provision of Rs 13,568 crore under programme expenditure is to be financed by tied-up resources from various sources to the extent of Rs 6,137 crore, and through additional collection of government revenue to the extent of Rs 7,431 crore.

The highest allocation of Rs 3,911.81 crore has been proposed for rural housing, wage employment, provision of drinking water and rural infrastructure. While Rs 2,564 crore has been proposed for rural housing, Rs 300 crore is earmarked for rural connectivity under Biju Setu Yojana.

An additional provision of Rs 2,147 crore has been made for irrigation facilities, farmers’ welfare and food security. Of this, Rs 1,105.18 crore has been provisioned for Covid-19 assistance and supply of rice to BPL Families.

An amount of Rs 2,038.16 crore has been proposed for public healthcare of which, Rs 498.51 crore is for Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, Rs 76.26 crore for infrastructure development of health institutions, Rs 907.83 crore towards State share for National Health Mission (NHM) and Rs 229.55 crore for the new Centrally sponsored scheme Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana. Allocation of Rs 2,039.69 crore has been made towards share capital investment in the Gridco.

“Keeping in view the needs and expectations of the people in a welfare state, the supplementary budget is aimed at fulfilling the requirement of funds for public welfare and developmental activities mainly through reallocation of available resources and receipt of tied-up resources from various sources,” the Finance Minister said.

The additional requirement of funds is for completion of the important ongoing projects under State sector, post-budget announcements like packages related to Covid victims, financial support to different categories of people, revised procedure for release of funds under the Centrally sponsored schemes and additional requirement for ongoing Central schemes.

Minutes after the Finance Minister laid the supplementary budget proposal for approval of the Assembly, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro adjourned the House for the day. As soon as the House reassembled, Opposition BJP and Congress members rushed to the well holding placards and shouting slogans against Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Minister Dibya Mishra. The BJP members hurled black towels as a mark of protest.