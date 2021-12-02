Omicron scare: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appeals people to remain alert

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid mounting concerns over the potentially more contagious new coronavirus variant Omicron, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appealed to the people of the State to be alert and continue to follow all Covid safety norms.

Reviewing the situation in the wake of the warning issued by the World Health Organisation that the new variant poses ‘very high’ global risk and may lead to surge with severe consequences, the Chief Minister directed officials concerned to enforce Covid protocols strictly and reactivate all protocols and keep the Covid facilities and personnel on high alert.

He also urged the Director General of Police (DGP) to continue the good work done by the police since the first wave. “Collectors should involve all sections of the society including the PRI members, Mission Shakti groups and ensure awareness and enforcement. This new variant seems to be more infectious and therefore, make sure everyone takes it seriously,” he said.

Since many countries in Europe have been experiencing increasing infections in the recent weeks, the Chief Minister said he would like to hear from the Health department about the emerging situation and the related preparations.

Stating that the State has adopted a cautious approach towards the pandemic from the beginning, the Chief Minister said, “We have been able to successfully control the first and second waves of Covid in spite of challenging situations. We are now battle-hardened and I am sure we will be able to successfully tackle this resurgence as well.” He directed the Information and PR department to start a new awareness campaign to sensitise the citizens to follow Covid norms.