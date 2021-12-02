STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Omicron scare: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appeals people to remain alert

He also urged the Director General of Police (DGP) to continue the good work done by the police since the first wave.

Published: 02nd December 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid mounting concerns over the potentially more contagious new coronavirus variant Omicron, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appealed to the people of the State to be alert and continue to follow all Covid safety norms.

Reviewing the situation in the wake of the warning issued by the World Health Organisation that the new variant poses ‘very high’ global risk and may lead to surge with severe consequences, the Chief Minister directed officials concerned to enforce Covid protocols strictly and reactivate all protocols and keep the Covid facilities and personnel on high alert.

He also urged the Director General of Police (DGP) to continue the good work done by the police since the first wave. “Collectors should involve all sections of the society including the PRI members, Mission Shakti groups and ensure awareness and enforcement. This new variant seems to be more infectious and therefore, make sure everyone takes it seriously,” he said.

Since many countries in Europe have been experiencing increasing infections in the recent weeks, the Chief Minister said he would like to hear from the Health department about the emerging situation and the related preparations.

Stating that the State has adopted a cautious approach towards the pandemic from the beginning, the Chief Minister said, “We have been able to successfully control the first and second waves of Covid in spite of challenging situations. We are now battle-hardened and I am sure we will be able to successfully tackle this resurgence as well.” He directed the Information and PR department to start a new awareness campaign to sensitise the citizens to follow Covid norms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha Omicron variant
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp