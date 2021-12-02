Puri Collector told to make 2 leprosy colonies habitable

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed the Puri Collector to complete construction of additional toilets in Sanjayjee and Jibaramjee leprosy colonies in Puri town by December end.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice AK Mohapatra also said that the repair of the houses of the inmates in Sanjayjee colony near railway station be taken up on urgent basis and completed within a month from today. The bench further asked the Collector to ensure cleanliness, garbage collection in both the colonies on a daily basis by immediately deploying an adequate number of sanitation workers.

The Court issued the directions on the basis of a report submitted along with video footage by the Amicus Curiae Committee after a field visit to the two leprosy colonies in Puri town. As part of adjudication of a PIL, the Court had formed the Amicus Curiae Committee. General secretary State Leprosy Welfare Federation Bipin Bihari Pradhan had filed the PIL in 2015 for effective implementation of the National Leprosy Eradication Programme.

The report said that there was a need for additional toilets in the colonies and the condition of the living quarters/houses is extremely poor.