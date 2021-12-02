Yechury slams Modi over vaccine milestone

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi and criticised the Centre’s inefficiency in meeting the Covid-19 vaccine milestone.

Addressing media persons, Yechury claimed that merely 32.5 per cent of the adult population in the country have been fully vaccinated and the Centre’s claim to inoculate all by December this year is misleading and impractical. Flaying the Centre’s policies of disinvestment and labour law reforms, Yechury alleged that around 3.5 crore people lost jobs during the pandemic, but the Union government did nothing for them.

Yechury said the priority of the Left party in the upcoming general elections in 2024 would be to ensure defeat of BJP and opposition political parties should join hands for the same. Among others, CPI(M)’s State secretariat member Bishnu Mohanty, Bonai MLA Laxman Munda and other senior leaders were present.

Yechury was here to inaugurate the party’s 22nd State conference at Bartoli near Rourkela.