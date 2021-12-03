STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CPI-M leader suffers cardiac arrest, dies at Odisha state conference

The concluding session of the conference was about to start when Nanda suffered a heart attack. He was rushed to the CWS Hospital but declared dead. 

Published: 03rd December 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  The three-day 22nd State conference of CPI-M at Bartoli here ended on a sombre note after Ganjam district secretariat member Basant Nanda died due to sudden cardiac arrest at the venue on Thursday. 

The concluding session of the conference was about to start when Nanda suffered a heart attack. He was rushed to the CWS Hospital but declared dead. His body was brought to the conference venue where leaders paid their last tributes. Nanda’s mortal remains were then sent to Ganjam, informed CPI-M secretary of Rourkela unit Raj Kishore Pradhan.

Meanwhile, the valedictory session unanimously elected the new 30-member Odisha State Committee of CPI-M. While Ali Kishore Patnaik was retained as the Odisha secretary, 30 others were inducted as State committee members. Janardan Pati, Bishnu Mohanty, Jagannath Mishra, Santosh Das, Dushmant Das, Bonai MLA Laxman Munda and Sundargarh district secretary Pramod Samal were retained as the committee members. CPI-M sources said the 10-member State secretariat of the party would be formed after national conference in April, 2022 in Kerala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPIM leader Odisha CPIM conference
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp