Odisha districts begin prep race as storm gets on its way

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha braces for a cyclonic storm, the administration in coastal districts likely to be impacted by the system has put in place contingency measures to deal with the emergencies arising out of the situation. On Thursday, Ganjam Collector Vijay Kulange chaired a meeting and said the district has taken necessary measures to face the impending storm. Adopting the Mission Zero Casualty approach, the government machinery has been readied in vulnerable areas for the evacuation of people.

A strict vigil is being kept on Chikiti, Rangeilunda and Chhatrapur and people residing in low-lying areas of these coastal blocks would be shifted to cyclone shelter homes or safer places. Due to heavy rain, some places in the district may face flood-like situation, he said. Kulange asked officials concerned to clear storm water channels Sapua Nala and Bahana Nala in Berhampur. Besides, temporary drains are being dug on a war footing to clear rainwater.

Amid fears of farmers over facing losses due to the approaching storm, district agriculture officer Duryodhan Patanga said over 70 per cent of paddy crops in Ganjam has been harvested and the rest 30 per cent will ripen within a week. Farmers have been asked to keep their harvested paddy at safer places.

Similarly in Koraput, Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar directed departments to keep temporary shelter homes like schools, panchayat office and Anganwadi centres ready for evacuees. Civil Supplies and police officials besides ODRAF teams have been directed to stay put in vulnerable areas near Kolab, Indravati and Telingiri rivers in Jeypore, Kotpad, Kundra and Borigumma blocks.

Women harvesting paddy in Ganjam (Photo | Express)

The administration has activated 24-hour control rooms in every block and municipality areas to take stock of the situation round the clock from December 3 to 5. Block development officers (BDOs) and tehsildars were asked to remain alert and ensure that people residing in low-lying areas are shifted to cyclone shelters in time. On the day, Puri Collector Samarth Verma cancelled leave of all government employees and activated control rooms at the block level and the district headquarters town. Officials were asked to keep ready all cyclone shelters and store dry food, drinking water and generator sets besides necessary medicines.

Verma directed Fire Services, Energy and Works departments to gear up machinery for relief and rescue operations in vulnerable areas if the need arises. Health workers were asked to identify pregnant women and if needed, shift them to nearby hospitals. Kendrapara emergency officer Hemalata Bahalia said the administration is working closely with sarpanchs and other panchayat body members to help people in seaside villages prepare for the approaching cyclone.

“The administration has cautioned people against visiting the coast. All vulnerable pockets have been brought under safety cordon with multi-purpose cyclone shelters being readied to accommodate people in case of emergencies,” Bahalia added. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea for fishing. They were also asked to keep their boats and fishing equipment in safer places.

The Met department has issued red warning in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts. Similarly, orange alert has been sounded in Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, and Koraput districts of Odisha.

