Mahanga murders: IIC asked to appear in court today

The Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Salepur, adjourned hearing on the Mahanga double murder case and directed Mahanga IIC NR Mohanty to appear before it in person on Friday. 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Salepur, adjourned hearing on the Mahanga double murder case and directed Mahanga IIC NR Mohanty to appear before it in person on Friday. 

The case was put up on Thursday for hearing the petition filed by the investigating officer of Mahanga police station on November 29. He had sought one-month’s time to file an action taken report in the case.

Advocate Prabin Kanungo, on behalf of the complainant Ramakant Baral, objected to the adjournment petition filed by the investigating officer. Assistant public prosecutor Manas Ranjan Das stated that the former had no locus standi to challenge the same. But Kanungo argued that he had every right as he is the complainant’s lawyer. The Court directed IIC Mohanty to appear before court personally for hearing on his adjournment petition on Friday.

