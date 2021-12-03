STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

‘Paika Bidroha not 1st War of Independence’

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy stated this in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday in a written reply to a question by BJD MP Prashanta Nanda.

Published: 03rd December 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Parliament

Parliament (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Centre has finally made it clear that the Paika rebellion cannot be called the first War of Independence. Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy stated this in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday in a written reply to a question by BJD MP Prashanta Nanda.

Reddy said that the Ministry of Culture had received a reference from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through the Ministry of Home Affairs requesting for the declaration of 1817 Paika Rebellion of Odisha as the first War of Independence. 

The matter was examined in consultation with the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, now renamed as Ministry of Education. “As per comments received from ICHR, Paika Rebellion cannot be called the first War of Independence,” he added.

The Minister, however, said from a historical point of view, it can be said that the ‘Paika Bidroha’ which started in March 1817 and continued till May 1825, had set an example for the classes as well as masses in India to follow later on. “Considering that this is one of the beginnings of popular uprisings against the British in India, it has been decided to include it as a case study in the Class VIII history textbook of NCERT, which deals with the 1857 event,” he added.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had urged the Centre to declare Paika Rebellion as the first War of Independence while laying of the foundation stone for Paika Rebellion Memorial at Barunei Hills in Khurda district on December 7, 2019. The foundation stone was laid by President Ramnath Kovind.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paika rebellion Paika Bidroha Parliament
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp